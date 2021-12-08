Разное
08 дек 03:24
what is a WordPress plugin
If you're new to using WordPress, you might be wondering what is a WordPress plugin? When you read WordPress guides, you probably see this word all over the place. And even if you've already installed the software, you may still be unsure what the plugin is and what you need it for.
Plugins are essential to enhance the functionality of your WordPress site. In this guide, you will learn what a WordPress plugin is, what it does, and find answers to other frequently asked questions related to the topic.
What is a WordPress plugin and how does it work?
A WordPress plugin is a piece of code that is “embedded” into your WordPress site. In simple terms, it is an extension to your site that modifies and enhances the core WordPress functionality.
Instead of editing the original codes, using plugins is the best solution for extending WordPress capabilities. It's easier to download and install plugins than to configure a long set of codes. Working with code is a difficult task.
With plugins, you only need to "plug in" additional codes to modify the original ones. When the changes are no longer needed, you can "disable" them by disabling the plugin.
It's great that there are thousands of pre-designed plugins available in WordPress. The correct use of plugins will not only increase the functionality and usability of your site, but it will also improve your workflow.
